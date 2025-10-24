Picturesque Carrick-on-Shannon named tidiest town in Ireland

A PICTURESQUE spot in Ireland has been named the tidiest town in the country.

Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim has won the coveted accolade it was announced today by Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Dara Calleary.

“I offer my deepest congratulations to Carrick-on-Shannon and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2025,” Minister Calleary said.

“This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Carrick-on-Shannon and indeed the wider county of Leitrim.”

He added: “Having consistently entered the competition over the last 40 years, Carrick-on-Shannon’s achievement today continues to showcase all that is good about resilience, innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism.

“This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

A total of 929 towns across Ireland were competing for the 2025 title. The SuperValu store chain has sponsored the awards since 1991.

Some 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the awards ceremony which was held at Croke Park in Dublin.

Minister Calleary paid tribute to all the TidyTown groups which work to keep their local areas well represented in the competition.

“The standard of competition was exceptionally high this year in all categories, with a record 929 entries received overall from the almost 1000 active groups nationwide,” he said.

“I want to congratulate all the winners today across all the various categories.”

He added: “In particular, I recognise the vital role of volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit.

“Your passion and commitment is inspiring and the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.

“Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today.

“The impact of Supervalu TidyTowns can be seen, particularly in fostering inclusion, sustainability and community engagement.”

Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu, announced the results with Minister Calleary, stating: “This award is not just a recognition of hard work, but a shining example of what can happen when communities come together with the shared purpose of making their towns and villages better places to live, work, and play.”

Some of the other winners on the day included Rosscarbery in Co. Cork being awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Village and Dalkey in Co. Dublin being awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

Tralee in Co. Kerry was awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.