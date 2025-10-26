Man in his 60s dies in Co. Wicklow collision

A MAN in his 60s has died following road traffic collision in Co. Wicklow.

The incident occurred on the R725, Rath East, Shillelagh at around 6.50pm on Friday.

The deceased man was the driver of one of the cars, while his female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was also taken to hospital after being seriously injured.

"A male driver, aged in his 60s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision," read a garda statement.

"His body has since been removed to the Naas Mortuary where a post mortem will take place in due course.

"A female passenger of the first car was conveyed to St Luke's General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

"The male driver of the second car was conveyed to St Luke's General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny and subsequently University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the R725 near Rath East between 6pm and 6.50pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on (059) 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.