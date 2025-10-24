Concern for wellbeing of teenager missing from Meath for four days

A PUBLIC appeal for information has been issued to help find a teenager who has been missing from Co. Meath for four days.

Tymofi Petrov was reported missing from The Ward area on Monday, October 20.

Gardaí are concerned for the 16-year-old’s wellbeing, they said in a statement issued today.

The teenager is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is though he may have travelled to Dublin.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket and black trainers.

“Gardaí are concerned for Tymofi's wellbeing,” the police force said today.

“Anyone with information on Tymofi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”