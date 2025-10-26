Man holds broken glass to baby's head during Belfast hijack ordeal
A MAN hijacked a car in Belfast with a mother and her young baby inside, before holding a piece of broken glass to the baby's head and ordering them out of the car.

The incident happened in the Donegall Place area of the city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning while the woman's partner, a delivery driver, had temporarily left the vehicle.

The car was later recovered and police have now launched an appeal for information.

"It was reported that a delivery driver had exited his vehicle, a white Vauxhall Agila, in the Donegall Place area at around 3.50am, leaving his partner and her young baby in the rear," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

"Two men approached the car on foot, before one got into the driver's seat and drove the vehicle away. The second man appeared to try to stop him, but was unsuccessful.

"A short distance away, close to Fountain Lane, the man turned and held what the woman believed to be a broken bottle or piece of broken glass to the head of the young baby and told her to get out of the car.

"When she and the baby did so, he drove towards City Hall and onto Chichester Street. The vehicle was later found in Upper Stanfield Street."

He added: "This was an absolutely shocking incident and an extremely distressing ordeal for the victims. The have been left shaken but thankfully otherwise uninjured."

Police want to hear from anyone that was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have camera footage of the incident.

