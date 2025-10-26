'An inclusive president for all': Left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly wins landslide presidential election victory

THE INDEPENDENT, left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly has won a landslide victory in Ireland's presidential election.

The Galway native, who has served as TD for Galway West since 2016 and in 2020 was the first woman elected as Deputy Speaker of Dáil Éireann, claimed more than 63 per cent of the first preference votes.

Of the 1,442,698 valid votes cast, Connolly claimed 914,143, with rival Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael winning 424,987 votes (29 per cent).

Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin, who withdrew from the election earlier this month but remained on the ballot, took over seven per cent of first preference votes (103,568).

With a record number of more than 213,000 spoilt votes (13 per cent compared to one per cent and 1.25 per cent in the 2011 and 2018 elections respectively) Connolly pledged to be 'an inclusive president for all' irrespective of whether people had voted for her or not.

'We can shape a new republic together'

"From day one, I emphasised that I was an independent candidate with an independent mind and for all who voted for me, thank you very much, it will be an absolute privilege to serve you," she said in her acceptance speech.

"For those who didn't vote for me and those who spoiled their votes, let me tell you I will be an inclusive president to listen to all of you — I will be making no distinction on the basis of votes.

"I will be a president who listens and who reflects and who speaks when it's necessary.

"A voice for peace. A voice that builds on our policy of neutrality.

“A voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change and a voice that recognises the tremendous work being done the length and breadth of the country and we need to recognise that and ensure it is properly resourced.

"But that's your job [the government's], that's a political job on the ground.

"I will raise my voice and our whole mantra during this campaign was we can shape a new republic together and we can use our voices for those who haven't the ability or [for whom] the circumstances don't allow.

"But my message is 'use your voice in every way you can' because a republic and a democracy needs constructive questioning.

"Together we can shape a new republic that values everybody, that values and champions diversity and that takes confidence in our own identity, our Irish language, our English language and the new people who have come to our country.

"I will be an inclusive president for all of you and I regard it as an absolute honour the vote I have been given.

"I will represent you nationally and internationally to the best of my ability and as professionally and as humanely as possible."

Background

Before entering politics, Connolly earned a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Leeds in 1981 and a Law degree from the University of Galway in 1989, later practising as a barrister.

In 1999, she was elected to Galway City Council for Labour and five years later, became Mayor of Galway.

She left Labour in 2006 but continued to serve on Galway City Council as an Independent until 2016, when she was elected as TD for Galway West.

The first candidate to announce her intention to stand for president, she received nominations from members of left-wing parties in the Oireachtas including Labour, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.

Connolly has given her support to a border poll and is a vocal critic of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, saying she will stand with Palestine 'as long I have breath in my body'.

Domestically, she has criticised the housing crisis and the cost of living, saying Ireland's wealth 'is created by our people and should be shared by our people'.

Connolly has also pledged to represent all members of society, including young people, the disabled, Travellers and the LGBTQIA community.

A supporter of the Irish language and the arts, she also wants to the Irish Government and the EU use their powers to create a greener society.