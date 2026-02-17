Ruth Negga and Rhiannon Giddens awarded honorary doctorates by University of Limerick

IRISH actress Ruth Negga and the Grammy Award-winning American artist Rhiannon Giddens have both been awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Limerick.

They were conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters by the university’s Chancellor, Professor Brigid Laffan, at a ceremony on February 16.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who was born in Ethiopia to an Irish mother and Ethiopian father and grew up in Limerick, said she felt “humbled”, surprised and “honoured” to be a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick (UL).

“This is my family’s hometown, so I felt deeply humbled by the honour,” said Ruth, who first rose to prominence in Ireland with her breakout role in Love/Hate on RTÉ. She went on to gain recognition in the UK through Misfits on Channel 4, before moving to Hollywood, where she earned an Academy Award nomination in 2017 for her acclaimed performance in the historical drama Loving.

The Limerick-based musician Rhiannon Giddens made headlines by playing banjo on Beyoncé’s chart-topping country hit Texas Hold ’Em in 2024. Speaking after the ceremony at UL, she said: “What I do with American music and the stories that I tell, there’s a lot of echo, there’s a lot of rhythm and rhyme with the story of Ireland, so it feels really incredible to make those connections with students who come here to learn the Irish story.”

In his conferring address, Acting UL Professor Shane Kilcommins described both women as “two extraordinary artists whose contributions to music, film, theatre, and culture have resonated across Ireland and the world”.

He continued: “Today, we recognise not just the excellence of their craft, but the spirit, bravery, and integrity with which they practise it.

“Artists such as Rhiannon and Ruth do more than inspire admiration; they expand the horizon of what is possible for our students. Rhiannon’s residency at the Irish World Academy over the past four years has enlivened our campus, shaped curricula, and supported students in profound ways.

“Her recent support for a scholarship fundraising concert further demonstrates the generosity she extends to the next generation of musicians and creatives.”

He pointed out that Ruth, “through her global success, shows our students, especially those from Limerick, that their stories, their talent, and their heritage have a place on the world stage”.

He added, “Her career models artistic discipline, integrity, and ambition in equal measure. These are not abstract benefits. They change lives. They shape dreams. They expand opportunity.”