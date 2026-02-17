IRFU investigates racist abuse aimed at Munster debutant Edwin Edogbo
Sport

IRFU investigates racist abuse aimed at Munster debutant Edwin Edogbo

Edwin Edogbo (picture Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has launched an investigation after Munster forward Edwin Edogbo was subjected to racist abuse online following his Ireland debut.

The 23-year-old came off the bench during Ireland’s 20–13 Six Nations victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium on February 14, earning his first international cap. In the hours after the match, racist remarks were posted in response to IRFU messages on social media platform X and Instagram marking the occasion.

The IRFU later disabled comments on some posts and confirmed it is working with specialist technology firm Signify and the relevant authorities to identify those responsible.

In a statement, the union said: “We’re aware of some targeted abuse online in recent days and continue to work with Signify and the relevant authorities to report it.

“We will also continue to fully support all affected by the cowardly actions of a minority, and investigations are underway alongside our partners Signify. It is clear that racist abuse has no place in Irish society and the IRFU has a zero tolerance policy towards racism of any form.”

Former Ireland captain Donal Lenihan said he was dismayed by the abuse directed at the Cork-born player, who has emerged as one of Munster’s most promising young forwards.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell also praised Edogbo’s achievement, describing his first cap as “an hookup story” and saying the team were determined to mark the milestone with victory.

The IRFU said its priority remains supporting the player and ensuring those responsible for the abuse are held accountable.

