Conor McGregor challenges ‘Hollywood actress’ Mark Wahlberg to a fight

CONOR MCGREGOR has thrown down the gauntlet to Mark Wahlberg, challenging the Irish American actor to a fight for his shares in UFC.

The Notorious took to Twitter to challenge the 47-year-old branding him a “Hollywood actress” in a bizarre and surprising callout on social media.

It comes just days after McGregor announced his retirement from MMA.

“I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next,” he tweeted. “A fight for all the shares!”

I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next.

A fight for all the shares! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

Advertisement

Wahlberg has yet to respond to the challenge.

He did previously state he would be happy to hand over part of his stake in UFC to the Irishman before eventually rescinding the offer.

Responding to McGregor’s initial tweet, one follower warned the Crumlin star, replying “Watch Four Brothers and change your mind fam”.

A tongue-in-cheek reference to the hard-hitting crime thriller Wahlberg starred in back in 2005, McGregor wasn’t fazed by the warning.

“I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around,” McGregor replied, possibly alluding to Wahlberg’s four real-life brothers Donnie, Paul and Robert.

“It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books,” he added.

Advertisement

I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around.

It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around.

Check the history books.

The UFC history books. https://t.co/CEWc1JmL1y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

The tweets have sparked speculation McGregor is eager to gain part-ownership of UFC and this may be the chief reason behind his sudden retirement.

McGregor has made no secret of his desire to own part of UFC, previously indicating he would be willing to return to the Octagan – but only if he got a cut of the business.

The big-time actor has yet to reply but previously said he'd be happy to give the Crumlin man part of his stake, before later rescinding the offer.

“If they want me to push that and I have no problem with pushing that, give me my rightful shares in the UFC company. That’s all I ask,” he said.

"You can put me on the first fight of ESPN+, no problem ... let's see how it goes ... but I'm still prepared and ready to fight."

Advertisement

Wahlberg could prove a worthy adversary for McGregor if his daily fitness regime is anything to go by - but this fight is still some way off happening.