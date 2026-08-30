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Police believe vehicle fire linked to earlier Derry hit-and-run incident 
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Police believe vehicle fire linked to earlier Derry hit-and-run incident 

POLICE in Derry believe that a burned-out van discovered three miles from the city centre last night is linked to a hit-and-run incident hours earlier. 

At around 6.30pm on Saturday, a woman in her 50s was struck by a white Ford Transit van in the Queens Quay area of the city before it collided with another vehicle nearby. 

"The woman required hospital treatment for her injuries, not believed to be serious at this time," said a spokesperson for the PSNI. 

"Officers later received a report at around 10.10pm on Saturday that a van had been located completely burnt out in the Sheriff's Road area. 

"At this time we believe this same vehicle was involved in the earlier hit-and-run collision, with our enquiries continuing."

Police have appealed for anyone with information or camera footage that could assist the investigation to contact them on 101. 

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See More: Derry

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