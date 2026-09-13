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Police name woman, 85, who died in Co. Derry collision 
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Police name woman, 85, who died in Co. Derry collision 

Maud Kerr

A WOMAN who died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Derry has been named by police as 85-year-old Maud Kerr from the Macosquin area. 

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm on Saturday on the Windyhill Road in Coleraine. 

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital following the collision. 

"At approximately 12.30pm, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Windyhill Road," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI. 

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly Mrs Kerr died at the scene. 

"A man, aged in his 80s remains in a stable condition in hospital. 

"The Windyhill Road, which was closed for a time, has now fully reopened."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.

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