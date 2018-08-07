Cork Airport becomes first travel hub in Ireland to install signage for invisible disabilities

CORK AIRPORT has become the first travel hub in Ireland to put in place appropriate signage for those with invisible disabilities.

The new signage was introduced in the previous month and reminds people that those who need to use accessible toilets may not display any physical signs of disability.

The Irish Society for Colitis and Chron’s Disease recently called on Ireland’s airports, rail stations and service stations to install the appropriate signage to raise awareness for people who suffer from inflammatory bowel diseases.

Advertisement

Irish Olympic hopeful and former world champion kickboxer, Caradh O’ Donovan suffers from Chron’s Disease and told RTE’s Morning Ireland of her own difficulties while travelling with the invisible illness.

“You get an awful lot of looks, there is a lot of stigma there, people will say things…maybe not directly to you…but they’ll say it to make sure you can hear it, so I think the new signage is going to be really, really good and I hope people will sign up to it.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Cork airport said it was “extremely conscious that the way an airport treats its disabled passengers is one of the most important qualities by which they are judged.

“We are delighted to be playing a role in highlighting the need for airports to recognise, not just passengers with obvious needs, but also those of our guests with hidden disabilities.”