Coronavirus Ireland: What would happen under Level 5 restrictions and how long would it last?

IRELAND COULD be facing another lockdown as the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the entire country be moved to Level 5 restrictions.

The most restrictive level under the Government's Living with Covid Plan, Level 5 would see a return to the lockdown seen in March and April this year in order to slow the spike of cases seen in many areas across Ireland.

How long will Level 5 restrictions last?

If the Government follows the NPHET's advice, Ireland will be under Level 5 lockdown restrictions for four weeks.

What does Level 5 mean and what restrictions will be introduced?

If Ireland moves to Level 5, a number of new rules will be implemented to keep the number of coronavirus cases down.

These include:

Social and family gatherings

Under Level 5, no household visits will be allowed, either in a person's home or outside in a garden. This also includes meeting in an outdoor public space such as a park-- you cannot mix with any household but your own.

Weddings

Under Level 5 restrictions, up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised gatherings, indoors and outdoors

Under Level 5 restrictions, no organised indoor gatherings can take place-- this includes business events, training events, Arts events and conferences

Sporting events

Under Level 5 restrictions, no team training or matches can take place, and only individual training is allowed. All gums, leisure centres and swimming pools will be closed.

Mass and religious services

Under Level 5 restrictions, all mass and relicious services will be moved online-- however churches and places of worship will remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Under Level 5 Restrictions, all funerals will be restricted to no more than 10 mourners.

Entertainment

Under Level 5 restrictions, cultural and and entertainment attractions such as museums, galleries and other attractions will be closed. Some services will be moved online where applicable.

Pubs and restaurants

Under Level 5 restrictions, all pubs and restaurants, including in hotels, will be closed, except for takeaway food and delivery services.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos have remained closed since March, and this will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions.

Hotels and accommodation

Under Level 5 restrictions, hotels, hostels, B&Bs etc will all remain closed except for essential reasons such as frontline workers-- they will not be open for social or tourism purposes.

Retail

Under Level 5 restrictions, essential retail will remain open-- such as pharmacies and grocery stores-- however all non-essential retail, such as clothes shops and toy stores, will close. Face coverings will be mandatory in all essential shops.

Hairdressers and barbers

Under Level 5 restrictions, hairdressers and barbers will close.

Work

Under Level 5 restrictions, everyone must work from home unless it is for essential reasons-- eg health, social care, grocery shop work or other essential services-- and the work in question cannot be done from home.

Travel

Under Level 5 restrictions, everybody must stay at home unless for essential work or grocery shopping. You may exercise outside but you must remain within 5km of your home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

Even under Level 5 restrictions, the Government hopes for places of education to remain open-- however an updated version of the Level 5 restrictions now states that this may change "based on situation and evidence at time".

Outdoor playgrounds and parks

Under Level 5 restrictions, outdoor parks and play areas will remain open but with strict protective measures in place.

Public transport

Under Level 5 restrictions, public transport capacity will be restricted to 25% of normal services. Essential workers will be prioritised for public transport and people are asked to walk or cycle where possible. As is the case now, face coverings are mandatory at all times while on public transport.

Over 70's and the medically vulnerable

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are asked to exercise judgement as to who they meet and where they go, with 'specific guidance' issued in the event Ireland does go into Level 5.

Visiting nursing and care homes

Under Level 5 restrictions, visitation to long-term residential care facilities, including respite, nursing and care homes, will be suspended-- there will will be exceptions made for 'critical and compassionate circumstances' however.