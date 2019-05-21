NEW legal statistics have revealed the counties with the highest and lowest rates of divorce in Ireland.
The figures, from an analysis of applications to the Circuit Court between 2000 and 2017, show Carlow's current rate of 1.2 divorce applications per 1,000 population has now surpassed that of Dublin.
Dublin previously had the highest rate of divorce applications from 2010 to 2014 and has been the only Irish county consistently above the national rate since records began.
However in 2017, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Sligo, Westmeath and Wexford all had a divorce rate higher than Dublin.
Three counties – Donegal, Cavan and Kildare – have been continuously below the national rate since 2000, while Leitrim was found to have lowest rate nationwide.
Overall, 68,453 applications for divorce were made in Ireland between 2000 and 2017.
Divorce only became legal in the country in 1996, following a referendum the year before in which the Fifteenth Amendment of the Constitution was passed by a majority vote of just 50.3%.
At present, couples must have lived apart for four of the five previous years before a court can grant a divorce.
But this coming Friday, a referendum will ask voters if they wish to remove this condition or keep it enshrined in the Irish Constitution.
Irish counties with highest divorce rates since 2000:
2000: Dublin
2001: Dublin
2002: Cork
2003: Cork
2004: Dublin
2005: Carlow
2006: Wexford
2007: Dublin
2008: Galway
2009: Meath
2010: Dublin
2011: Dublin
2012: Dublin
2013: Dublin
2014: Dublin
2015: Carlow
2016: Carlow
2017: Carlow
Irish counties with lowest divorce rates since 2000:
2000: Kerry
2001: Leitrim
2002: Galway
2003: Galway
2004: Roscommon
2005: Wexford
2006: Leitrim
2007: Kerry
2008: Leitrim
2009: Kilkenny
2010: Westmeath
2011: Monaghan
2012: Meath
2013: Cavan
2014: Cavan
2015: Monaghan
2016: Kilkenny
2017: Leitrim