Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
News

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

AMERICAN COUNTRY music icon Kenny Rogers has died aged 81. 

A representative for the Rogers family confirmed the singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes". 

According to an official statement, the family are set to hold a “small private service” for the singer due to the current coronavirus pandemic. 

However, a public memorial will take place at a later date. 

One of the biggest country music stars on the planet in the 1970s and 1980s, Rogers made his name with songs like The Gambler and the Dolly Parton duet Islands In The Stream. 

Advertisement

A businessman who once had a series of fried chicken restaurants bearing his name, Rogers also acted in several movies and and television shows. 

With a career spanning some six decades, the Rogers family were keen to pay tribute to how he "left an indelible mark on the history of American music". 

Born into poverty on a housing estate in Houston, Texas, Rogers boasted a unique ancestry that mixed American Indian and Irish heritage. 

The 10th best-selling male artist in US music history in terms of album sales, Rogers had enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in recent years thanks to a memorable Glastonbury Festival legends slot appearance in 2013. 

His song, The Gambler, was also adopted as the England Rugby Team’s unofficial anthem for the 2007 World Cup. 

Rogers was married five times throughout his life. 

He is survived by his sons Christopher, Justin, Jordan and Kenny Jr as well as his daughter Carole. 

Advertisement

See More: Country Music, Kenny Rogers, Music

Related

Daniel O'Donnell says Big Tom McBride was 'heartbroken' after losing wife Rose and his death was 'maybe a gift from God'
News 1 year ago

Daniel O'Donnell says Big Tom McBride was 'heartbroken' after losing wife Rose and his death was 'maybe a gift from God'

By: Aidan Lonergan

The Irish Post Country Music Awards to be broadcast live on TG4
News 2 years ago

The Irish Post Country Music Awards to be broadcast live on TG4

By: Irish Post

Largest Garda numbers in history as 319 new officers are sworn in in response to covid-19
News 18 hours ago

Largest Garda numbers in history as 319 new officers are sworn in in response to covid-19

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

UK to close all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight
News 16 hours ago

UK to close all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork

By: Rachael O'Connor

Today marks one year since the passing of HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan
News 19 hours ago

Today marks one year since the passing of HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan

By: Rachael O'Connor

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'
News 21 hours ago

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown
News 22 hours ago

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown

By: Rachael O'Connor