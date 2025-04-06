Couple jailed over cruelty to four-week-old baby who was left brain damaged
News

Couple jailed over cruelty to four-week-old baby who was left brain damaged

A COUPLE from Northern Ireland have been jailed over serious abuse offences against a four-week-old baby boy who was left brain damaged following an assault.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday, 36-year-old Christopher Fulton was sentenced to 22 years.

He had previously been found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and two charges of child cruelty by wilful neglect.

Amanda Fulton, 35, received a four-year custodial sentence, with two years to be spent on license.

She was convicted last year of causing or allowing a child to suffer significant physical harm and a further charge of child cruelty by wilful neglect.

The child was assaulted in 2019 when he was just four weeks old and has since been left blind, brain damaged and unable to speak.

'Horrifying'

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gilbert said the PSNI was contacted after the boy was found to have sustained 'sickening' injuries.

"On Thursday, November 7, 2019 we were contacted by Regional Emergency Social Services regarding a very young child with suspected non-accidental injuries," she said.

"Further scans and hospital tests then revealed sickening abusive injuries that at a time were believed to be potentially life-threatening.

"The very young child in question suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, significant bruising, a laceration to the liver, as well as suspected fractured ribs and other fractures.

"It is horrifying to think there are children suffering in this way behind closed doors at the hands of those who are supposed to love and protect them.

"We work around the clock with our emergency service partners and social services to try to put a stop to child abuse and bring perpetrators before the courts as we have done today.

"Let today serve as a warning to those hurting children. You can only go undetected for so long, we are vigilant and we will take action.

"If you believe a child to be in danger in any way, contact us. Report. Don't question your gut feeling.

"If something doesn't feel right, you won't be wasting our time by picking up the phone. You could save a child's life."

Related

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway
News 33 minutes ago

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish Government to appoint a ‘housing czar’
News 1 day ago

Irish Government to appoint a ‘housing czar’

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember
Out & About 1 day ago

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember

By: Chris Egan

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury
Travel 1 day ago

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury

By: Mal Rogers

Patient:Soldier - NHS drama narrated by Grim Reaper comes to the West End
Entertainment 1 day ago

Patient:Soldier - NHS drama narrated by Grim Reaper comes to the West End

By: Catriona Gray

Man charged with murder of Adam Krzan in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder of Adam Krzan in Co. Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

UK Government told their decision to bar murder inquiry ‘unlawful’
News 2 days ago

UK Government told their decision to bar murder inquiry ‘unlawful’

By: James Conor Patterson

Famous Irish people’s records released as more historic birth, marriage and death documents posted online
News 2 days ago

Famous Irish people’s records released as more historic birth, marriage and death documents posted online

By: Fiona Audley