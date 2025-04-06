Couple jailed over cruelty to four-week-old baby who was left brain damaged

A COUPLE from Northern Ireland have been jailed over serious abuse offences against a four-week-old baby boy who was left brain damaged following an assault.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday, 36-year-old Christopher Fulton was sentenced to 22 years.

He had previously been found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and two charges of child cruelty by wilful neglect.

Amanda Fulton, 35, received a four-year custodial sentence, with two years to be spent on license.

She was convicted last year of causing or allowing a child to suffer significant physical harm and a further charge of child cruelty by wilful neglect.

The child was assaulted in 2019 when he was just four weeks old and has since been left blind, brain damaged and unable to speak.

'Horrifying'

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gilbert said the PSNI was contacted after the boy was found to have sustained 'sickening' injuries.

"On Thursday, November 7, 2019 we were contacted by Regional Emergency Social Services regarding a very young child with suspected non-accidental injuries," she said.

"Further scans and hospital tests then revealed sickening abusive injuries that at a time were believed to be potentially life-threatening.

"The very young child in question suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, significant bruising, a laceration to the liver, as well as suspected fractured ribs and other fractures.

"It is horrifying to think there are children suffering in this way behind closed doors at the hands of those who are supposed to love and protect them.

"We work around the clock with our emergency service partners and social services to try to put a stop to child abuse and bring perpetrators before the courts as we have done today.

"Let today serve as a warning to those hurting children. You can only go undetected for so long, we are vigilant and we will take action.

"If you believe a child to be in danger in any way, contact us. Report. Don't question your gut feeling.

"If something doesn't feel right, you won't be wasting our time by picking up the phone. You could save a child's life."