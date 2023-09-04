Court ruling — former Theodore McCarrick unfit to withstand trial
News

Court ruling — former Theodore McCarrick unfit to withstand trial

COURT APPEARANCE Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick passes protesters as he leaves the Dedham courthouse after pleading not guilty during his first appearance in September 2021 (picture by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial on criminal sexual abuse charges in a criminal court in Massachusetts, a state district judge ruled.

The Catholic News Agency reports the dismissal of the charges follows separate reports on McCarrick’s mental health professionals hired by both his and the state’s legal teams, both of which concurred on his incompetence.

McCarrick, 93, who now lives in Missouri, was charged in state court with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 relating to allegations that he sexually abused a teenager in the 1970s at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

According to CNN McCarrick is the highest-ranking Catholic official in the US to face criminal charges for sex abuse of a minor.

Pope Francis defrocked him in 2019 after Vatican officials found him guilty of soliciting for sex while hearing confession and sexual crimes against minors and adults. The Vatican's press office said that the Holy See's doctrinal watchdog office, the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, had found McCarrick guilty of "solicitation in the sacrament of confession, and sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and adults, with the aggravating factor of the abuse of power." The officials "imposed on him the penalty of dismissal from the clerical state."

A prolific fundraiser, while a cardinal McCarrick was connected to prominent politicians and was considered a power broker in Washington, D.C. Within the church, McCarrick was variously regarded as a moderate, or as a progressive, and was active in social justice causes.

The charges in Dedham were the first criminal charges that McCarrick has ever faced following several accusations of sexual abuse of minors and seminarians, which led to his removal from the clerical state in 2019, according to the Catholic News AGency

However, criminal sexual assault charges filed against McCarrick in Wisconsin in April are still pending, as are a number of civil lawsuits.

McCarrick was born into an Irish American family in New York City to Theodore E. and Margaret T. (née McLaughlin) McCarrick.

 

See More: Catholic Church, New York, Sexual Abuse, Vatican

Related

Cologne archbishop disappointed after staff reportedly tried to access porn on church computers
News 2 weeks ago

Cologne archbishop disappointed after staff reportedly tried to access porn on church computers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish clerics in frame for England’s top job in Church
News 2 weeks ago

Irish clerics in frame for England’s top job in Church

By: Declan McSweeney

Irish President commends Pope Francis for rejecting historic doctrine that fuelled colonialism
News 4 months ago

Irish President commends Pope Francis for rejecting historic doctrine that fuelled colonialism

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Funeral Mass to be held today for couple and grandson who died in Cashel collision
News 1 day ago

Funeral Mass to be held today for couple and grandson who died in Cashel collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman says she has been 'made a target' after she was wrongly named on PSNI poster
News 1 day ago

Woman says she has been 'made a target' after she was wrongly named on PSNI poster

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland’s magnificent seven — a selective survey of wildlife across the island
Travel 1 day ago

Ireland’s magnificent seven — a selective survey of wildlife across the island

By: Mal Rogers

Australian political party backs Irish unity
Comment 3 days ago

Australian political party backs Irish unity

By: Kevin Meagher

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity
Entertainment 3 days ago

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity

By: Mal Rogers