Crisis in the Irish health sector

IRELAND'S HOSPITALS have been plunged into further crisis, as alarming new figures reveal over 700 procedures a day have been cancelled.

In the first six months of this year, a total of 127,213 in-patient appointments were axed or postponed, as hospitals across the country continued to struggle with overcrowding.

Closer analysis of the newly-released data reveals that of that number, nearly 24,000 related to children's procedures, according to the Irish Examiner.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane described the numbers as unacceptable, and blamed the worrying trend on hospital overcrowding.

He said: "We've seen so many cancellations because of the overcrowding in hospitals. It's obviously going to impact people. The point is that people are being asked to wait longer because there is a capacity issue.

"I don't accept the HSE's response. Of course, care is rescheduled, that's the bare minimum. But people end up waiting longer in part because we don't have the capacity to see people quickly.

"If you look at the comparison with 2022, it is likely there will be a massive increase in the numbers and that shows this isn't just a seasonal thing."

Commenting on the data, an HSE spokesperson said cancelled dates were rescheduled as early as possible, with priority given to patients who required time-sensitive and urgent care.

Meanwhile, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association has warned that the number of cancellations is on course to hit a quarter of a million by the end of this year.