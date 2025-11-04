Cross-party MPs urge government to honour stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves

A CAMPAIGN to recognise thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves has received the support of cross-party MPs.

Nearly 90,000 babies are believed to have been buried in unmarked communal graves across Britain until the practice stopped in the late 1980s.

Wiltshire-based John Murphy, a second-generation Irishman, is leading the campaign to have their lives honoured.

Mr Murphy’s baby sister is one of 60 stillborn babies buried in an unmarked communal grave in Reading after his mother gave birth to her in 1960.

His parents, who both hailed from Co. Kildare, were never told where she was buried.

Through a Freedom of Information request, Mr Murphy’s local MP Sarah Gibson found that more than 89,000 stillborn babies were buried in unmarked graves across Britain before the late 1980s.

Mr Murphy is campaigning to have a memorial plaque erected at each burial site, in cemeteries across the country, to recognise the children buried there and show that “they were loved and wanted”.

Ms Gibson, who is the MP for Chippenham, has previously called on the government to support the campaign.

This week she escalated it further by coordinating a cross-party letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting.

Some 49 cross-party MPs have signed the letter, which calls on Mr Streeting to meet with families affected by the issue.

“This historic practice represents a failure to treat stillbirth with the dignity and compassion it deserves,” the letter reads.

“The Government should now ensure that all available burial records are preserved and made accessible to bereaved families in order to help them trave their children’s resting places wherever possible,” it adds.

“It should also promote national recognition of the impact this practice has had on parents and communities and make it ease for families and local authorities to mark and memorialise the sites of historic communal graves.”

Ms Gibson said the campaign highlights and issue which “goes beyond party lines”.

“It is wonderful to have the support of so many colleagues,” she said.

“I just hope the Government really listen and act.

“Despite promising families like my constituent, a meeting months ago, this has not yet happened.”

“Families like John's up and down the country, are asking for a simple acknowledgement.

“To be seen, to be heard, to have a place to grieve and to feel supported.”