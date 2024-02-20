Cyclist attacked by gang in ‘nasty’ robbery
A MAN was attacked and robbed by a gang while cycling in Omagh.

The cyclist, aged in his 40s, was targeted while riding through the Cranny Road area of the town at around 1.30am yesterday morning (February 19), the PSNI has confirmed today.

He was set upon by a group of six people, who were dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up.

He was punched and kicked before his wallet was stolen.

“One of the people in the group punched him to the face and he was then set upon by the group,” the PSNI’s Detective Constable McKenna explained.

“He was further punched and kicked before his wallet, containing a substantial sum of cash, was taken from his pocket. The group then made off in the direction of the public toilets.”

The man was hospitalised following the incident, where staples were needed to treat injuries to his leg and arm.

"The victim attended hospital where he received staples to wounds to both his arm and leg,” Det Const McKenna confirmed.

“Although he did not see a weapon, he believes these wounds may have been made with a blade.”

He added:"This was a nasty assault which had the potential to result in more serious injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with relevant information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 97 of 19/02/24."

