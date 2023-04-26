'Daddy is helping the angels': Moving message from young daughter of Keano Byrne as family pays tribute

THE FAMILY of a man who police believe was murdered has paid tribute to him, with his three-year-old daughter saying he is 'helping the angels'.

The body of Keano Byrne was recovered from water at Reddish Vale Country Park in Greater Manchester on April 7, almost two weeks after he had been reported missing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched a murder inquiry following the 26-year-old's disappearance, although a post-mortem determined his cause of death was inconclusive.

Mr Byrne's family have today been paying tribute to him, including a moving message from his three-year-old daughter.

"My eyes are green apples like my mummy, but my daddy has brown apples," she said.

"My daddy is helping the angels, he loves me, and I love him."

'All his love was spent on her'

Mr Byrne's father said his son 'was robbed of life, and he will never see his daughter grow up'.

"Keano will always be remembered as a happy-go-lucky kind lad, he was always cheeky growing up with a good heart," he said.

"He was adored by all his family including his two sisters, brother, and his mum but most of all by his three-year-old daughter who was the love of his life.

"Since she was born, he always had a spring in his step and he was determined to make her life the best it could be, all his love was spent on her.

"He adored her and although his time was short with her, his family and loved ones knew how much she meant to Keano and how much he meant to her.

"He was robbed of life, and he will never see his daughter grow up.

"We all miss him so much and we will always remember Keano for all [the] joy he brought to our lives.

"Our Keano has been taken from us far too soon and we are now left with a huge hole in all our hearts that will not be filled.

"I have no doubt Keano's legacy with go on forever, we all miss you so much Keano."

'You were everything'

Meanwhile, Mr Byrne's mother vowed to keep her granddaughter 'happy and safe' following her son's death.

"To the apple of my eye, my son Keano," she said.

"You kept me going and I will no longer have that spark between us anymore now you are gone.

"You were everything to me, you are my baby boy and always will be.

"All I ever wanted from you; you gave to me.

"I will cherish your memory and make sure your little girl is happy and safe.

"I will never forget you and I will love you forever, keep lighting up with the smile of yours.

"Sleep tight son, love always, Mum."

Two men, aged 26 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of murder before the discovery of Mr Byrne's body, have since been released on bail.

GMP has confirmed no further action will be taken in respect of the 26-year-old, who has been eliminated from enquires.

Anyone with information that can aid the investigation is asked to contact GMP's Major Incident Team on 0161 856 6377, quoting log 762-270323.