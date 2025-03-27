Dangerous driver who hid under bed following 100mph police chase jailed

A DANGEROUS driver who rammed a patrol car during a police chase which reached speeds of 100mph has been jailed.

Police officers spotted Jayden O’Donnell driving a grey Mazda car shortly after leaving a pub in north Manchester at 10.50pm on October 26, 2024.

When the 23-year-old saw the patrol car he sped off along Moston Lane at speeds of over 60mph.

That initiated a police chase which saw the officers track O’Donnell’s car.

In his attempt to shake off the officers O’Donnell, of Pilgrim's Way in Salford, drove the wrong way on a roundabout at more than 80mph.

At that point the original officers lost sight of him, however he was spotted by another patrol car as he drove through red lights on Rochdale Road.

As the pursuit continued, O’Donnell’s car reached speeds of more than 100mph in a 30mph zone.

He also overtook road users on the opposing carriageway.

The chase came to an end when O’Donnell reverse-rammed into the officers’ vehicle twice, before abandoning his car and running up a nearby alleyway.

Police officers gave chase and found him hiding under the bed of a property he had entered in Styhead Drive.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison following a hearing at Manchester Crown Court yesterday.

"Our officers are regularly out on patrol in the north Manchester area, and where they see suspicious activity, you can be sure they will investigate it," Inspector Dan Pickavance, from Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester district said today.

"O’Donnell put road users’ lives at risk with his reckless driving and things could have been much worse – I am also glad that our officers weren’t injured as a result of his disgusting ram attack.

“All those involved, from the pursuit, to those who arrested him at taser-point in an address, behaved professionally and brilliantly, and I am glad their work has got O’Donnell off the streets.”