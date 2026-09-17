Date confirmed when every home in Ireland will have ‘super-fast broadband’

EVERY home in Ireland will have access to super-fast broadband by 2028 the Government has confirmed.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan reaffirmed the government’s commitment after the latest data regarding the national broadband rollout was published this week.

Statistics released by the Commission for Communications Regulation reveal that 87 per cent of all homes in Ireland now have access to full-fibre broadband.

The figures confirm that every county has at least 80 per cent broadband coverage, with that figure reaching 90 per cent in 14 counties.

The county with the highest level of coverage is Westmeath at 95 per cent.

“I am extremely pleased to note these latest statistics which demonstrate the continued progress being achieved across our telecommunications sector in terms of our digital connectivity and Gigabit capability,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“We are working towards a target of ensuring that every household and business in Ireland has access to a Gigabit network by 2028,” he added

“This will be met through a combination of commercial operators continuing to invest in their networks and the State’s National Broadband Plan intervention, which is being implemented by National Broadband Ireland.”

Minister O’Donovan described digital connectivity is an “essential tool” in daily life.

“Within a relatively short space of time digital infrastructure has become the backbone of our society, driving our economic growth and development as well as playing a critical role in the delivery of our essential day to day services and in our personal interactions,” he said.

“Digital connectivity is increasingly becoming an essential tool for many of our key day-to-day activities,” he added.

“With the National Broadband Plan now entering its final phase, the Government remains committed to delivering universal high-speed connectivity and ensuring that everyone in Ireland can participate fully in this digital transformation and in our digital economy.”

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