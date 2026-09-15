Dublin Airport named official sponsor of Ireland women's rugby team

DUBLIN Airport has been announced as the new sponsor of Ireland women’s rugby team.

The partnership will see the airport support the team as they fly across the globe representing the nation.

“Women’s rugby continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re incredibly proud that Dublin Airport will play a part in that journey,” Nick Cole, Deputy CEO of Dublin Airport operators daa, said this week.

“This partnership gives us a real opportunity to help increase the visibility of the sport in Ireland and bring the team closer to even more fans.”

He added: “This partnership is about much more than putting our name alongside the team.

“We want to get behind the players, be part of their journey and use our reach to connect them with more supporters, while encouraging more women and girls across Ireland to get involved in rugby and sport.

“We’re really looking forward to supporting the team over the coming year."

Billy Murphy, Chair of the IRFU Commercial and Marketing Committee, said the team is “delighted” to welcome the organisation as one of their official sponsors.

“Dublin Airport has long been integral to the international journeys made by squads and supporters over the seasons,” he said.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to connect the Irish Women’s Squad with an even wider audience given the volume of people travelling through the Airport on an annual basis.”

He added: “We look forward to working together to bring this partnership with Dublin Airport to life for players and supporters alike."

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