Funding of €900k allocated to support Irish arts across the globe

A FUNDING pot of nearly €900k has been announced to support the promotion of Irish culture across the globe.

Ireland’s Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan confirmed this week that the Government has allocated €890k in funds through their Regular Grants Programme which will benefit 143 projects taking place in 36 countries, covering dance, film, literature, music, opera, theatre and visual arts.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding of over €890k,” he said in a statement issued this week.

“This highlights the Government’s continued commitment and focus to supporting Irish artists and cultural organisations in reaching international audiences,” he added.

“I wish all the artists well in their global travels.”

Among the British-based recipients, the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmtih has been awarded €18,750 to support its Autumn Programme of theatre, comedy, film and literary events for 2026.

Irish Music and Dance in London has been awarded €6k to support its concert series from June 2026 and into January 2027.

Funding of €4,875 was awarded to support the Irish band Kila to perform two concerts in the UK in August and September, while a grant of €1,500 was awarded to the Kings Place Music Foundation to support a series of Irish Folk Nights that are due to take place at Kings Place in London from October to December this year.

Elsewhere across the globe funds have been allocated to support a performance of Cloud Study by John Scott Dance in Italy, the attendance by Irish filmmakers at a host of international film festivals including the British & Irish Film Festival in Luxembourg and the Newport Beach Film Festival in the USA, and to support Irish writers appearing at various international literary festivals – including the International Interdisciplinary Literature event in Cyprus and the Vancouver Writers Festival in Canada.

A further €4m in funding has been provided for the period from July to December 2026 for Cultúr 2026, the Culture Programme for Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“That programme will showcase Irish artists across every EU Member State and every county in Ireland bringing the best contemporary Irish artists have to offer to Irish citizens and our European neighbours to highlight and celebrate our culture,” a spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport said.

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