Two Irish authors in all-female shortlist for prestigious short story award

TWO authors from Ireland have made the shortlist for the BBC’s National Short Story Award.

Five authors are vying for the annual prize, all of whom are female.

They include Galway-born but London-based writer Caoilinn Hughes, who is shortlisted for the second year in a row. Hughes is in contention this year for her story A Second Opinion.

Belfast native Lucy Caldwell, who now lives in Kent, makes the shortlist for the fifth time, recognised this year for her story Little Lands, which is taken from her 2026 collection Devotions.

Scottish based novelist Cherise Saywell, London-born Laura Beatty, who now lives in Bath, and Scotland based Australian writer Merryn Glover make up the remaining nominees.

“Set in locations across the globe, from the Australian bush to Galway Bay, the ‘tender’ and ‘vivid’ stories explore the value of human connection ‘across generations and through friendship’ in a fractured world,” a spokesperson for the Award explained as the shortlist was announced.

“Whether celebrating strong mother and daughter bonds or the friendships forged by a middle-age rowing crew, or tackling darker themes of family estrangement and violence, each story reveals ‘human truths’ while showcasing the ‘versatility’ and ‘originality’ of the short story form,” they add.

Organised with the University of Cambridge, the shortlist was announced this month on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and the winner will be revealed on September 29.

The winner will receive £15k, while the remaining four shortlisted writers will each receive £600.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the annual award presentation which is open to authors who are UK nationals or residents over the age of 18.

"The BBC National Short Story Award has come of age, and it’s as vital as ever,” Di Speirs, Chair of the Judging Panel, said this week.

“In a fractured age, where we confront technological change and an often atomised society, the value of stories that reconnect us can’t be overstated,” she explained.

“This year's five shortlisted stories differ in style, location and approach, but they all penetrate the heart of human relationships, across generations and through friendship. “Written with deep attention, we are confident that you will find as much in them to enjoy and to admire as we have."

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