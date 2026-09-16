Man who left a family terrified and hiding in attic during rioting in Co. Antrim is jailed 

A MAN who entered and damaged a house in Co. Antrim during rioting last summer, causing the terrified occupants to hide in their attic for almost five hours, has been jailed.

Adam Connolly, 34, from Cullybackey, was sentenced today at Antrim Crown Court to four years after he was convicted of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

"Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted," said Detective Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan.

"Today's sentencing is one of many over this disorder, with a substantial sentence handed down in court."

Large-scale disorder erupted in Ballymena on June 9, 2025 in the wake of a peaceful protest that was held following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Further disorder followed in the town the next night and subsequently spread across Northern Ireland during the ensuing days, with 107 officers injured.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives," said DCI O'Loan.

"Our officers also came under attack and many [were] left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

"On Monday, June 9, 2025, police systems captured footage of a male, later identified as Connolly, unlawfully entering a house in Clonavon Terrace and causing damage inside.

"The family that was inside the house at the time had to hide in the attic for almost five hours, terrified for their safety.

"Connolly handed himself into police on Friday, July 4 after images of him had been issued by police to the media and he was subsequently charged."

Connolly will serve half of his sentence in custody and half on licence.

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