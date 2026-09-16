Irish artists quit Ed Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore after rapper axed over Palestine comments 

ALL of singer Ed Sheeran's supports acts have quit his current North American Loop tour in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was axed after expressing support for the Palestinian people.

Irish folk band Beoga — who were serving as Sheeran's backing band — have departed, as has Irish singer Aaron Rowe.

American singer-songwriter Finneas O'Connell, who is of Irish descent, has also left, as well as Danish band Lukas Graham.

Following his departure, Macklemore claimed that Robert Kraft — owner of upcoming tour venue Gillette Stadium — had rallied other stadium owners and told Sheeran that if Macklemore stayed on the tour, the shows would not go ahead.

Sheeran, meanwhile, has since responded by saying Macklemore's axing was a decision taken by promoters and venues and not him.

'Ultimatum'

Earlier this month at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore addressed the crowd by saying: "Free Palestine."

"I want those words to be loud and clear, so the people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them," he said.

The rapper added: "To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you.

"My message is for peace: love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality."

The Israeli-American Council subsequently launched a petition calling for Macklemore's removal from the tour while the group StopAntisemitism branded his words 'propaganda'.

On Monday, Macklemore released a statement claiming 'Sheeran and his team' had made the decision to remove him.

He added that Sheeran had told him using the words 'Free Palestine' and displaying a Palestine flag 'were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with'.

"Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium," wrote Macklemore.

"Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues."

He added: "I told him that if those words were more offensive than tens of thousands of Palestinian children being killed by Israel, then there was a fundamental disconnect between where those people stood and where I stood."

'We are Irish people who understand colonialism'

On Tuesday, Dublin singer Rowe revealed he had withdrawn as a support act on the tour.

"Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this," he wrote online.

"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children.

"I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.

"I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland."

Beoga followed suit, saying they had made the decision to depart 'following the silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies'.

"It's important that everyone knows that the real enemy is the zionist lobby," added a statement.

"They have worked tirelessly to silence artists who want to speak freely about a genocide happening before our eyes, for fear of retribution."

The band added: "We are Irish people who understand colonialism.

"As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be.

"This whole episode is once again serving to distract from the real issue, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the most recent so-called ceasefire."

Meanwhile, O'Connell — whose great-grandparents hail from Co. Cork — said that 'artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed'.

"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran," he added.

"I stand with Palestine and its people."

'I am not complicit'

In a statement, businessman Kraft did not deny Macklemore's claims that he had pressured Sheeran into dropping the rapper.

He accused Macklemore of 'sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas'.

In his own statement, Sheeran confirmed he had spoken with Kraft and had also been told that venues would pull their shows if Macklemore was supporting.

He said he was told their grievance was 'based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said'.

Claiming to be 'appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine', Sheeran added: "I am not complicit.

"I have my personal views on this devastating conflict.

"Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care.

"Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way."

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