Filming underway on second series of The Walsh Sisters

FILMING is underway for series two of The Walsh Sisters.

The show, which is produced by RTÉ in association with the BBC and first aired this year, is inspired by the novels of Irish author Marian Keyes.

Season one was based on Limerick-born Keyes' hit novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

The second instalment is based on her novels The Mystery of Mercy Close and Angels.

“The first season was a huge hit with audiences everywhere,” RTÉ Head of Drama David Crean said this week.

“Marian Keyes’ beloved characters were brilliantly brought to life by Stefanie Preissner and directed with real affection by Ian Fitzgibbon,” he added.

“The new scripts are fantastic, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the second season of this great Irish drama.”

The six-part series is being produced by Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures.

“One of the great joys of making The Walsh Sisters has been seeing how deeply audiences have embraced these characters and their wonderfully messy lives,” Dixie Linder, Executive Producer at Cuba Pictures, said.

“Marian Keyes created an extraordinary family, and Stefanie Preissner has brought them to the screen with warmth and wit.”

She added: “The new season allows us to explore even more of what makes the Walsh sisters so compelling as they each face new challenges, while never losing sight of the humour and fierce love at the heart of the family.

"We’re delighted to continue this collaboration with our fantastic partners and can’t wait for audiences to return to the Walsh household.”

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