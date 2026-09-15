Irish Post Shop
Filming underway on second series of The Walsh Sisters
Entertainment

Filming underway on second series of The Walsh Sisters

FILMING is underway for series two of The Walsh Sisters.

The show, which is produced by RTÉ in association with the BBC and first aired this year, is inspired by the novels of Irish author Marian Keyes.

Season one was based on Limerick-born Keyes' hit novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Series two of The Walsh Sisters is in production

The second instalment is based on her novels The Mystery of Mercy Close and Angels.

“The first season was a huge hit with audiences everywhere,” RTÉ Head of Drama David Crean said this week.

“Marian Keyes’ beloved characters were brilliantly brought to life by Stefanie Preissner and directed with real affection by Ian Fitzgibbon,” he added.

“The new scripts are fantastic, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the second season of this great Irish drama.”

The six-part series is being produced by Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures.

“One of the great joys of making The Walsh Sisters has been seeing how deeply audiences have embraced these characters and their wonderfully messy lives,” Dixie Linder, Executive Producer at Cuba Pictures, said.

“Marian Keyes created an extraordinary family, and Stefanie Preissner has brought them to the screen with warmth and wit.”

She added: “The new season allows us to explore even more of what makes the Walsh sisters so compelling as they each face new challenges, while never losing sight of the humour and fierce love at the heart of the family.

"We’re delighted to continue this collaboration with our fantastic partners and can’t wait for audiences to return to the Walsh household.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: BBC, Marian Keyes, RTE, The Walsh Sisters

Related
Entertainment 1 month ago

Jack Gleeson and James Nesbitt cast in new Poirot series

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 month ago

Claire Foy to star in TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel You Are Here

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 months ago

Element Pictures will produce second series of Nightsleeper - and it's set in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Teenage boy charged after policeman 'engulfed in flames' in Co. Antrim petrol bomb attack 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Police name woman, 85, who died in Co. Derry collision 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

President Connolly tells Trump that Irish people reject 'normalisation of war and genocide'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Co. Armagh woman jailed for stealing £30,000 from vulnerable man she was caring for 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

President Trump irks unionist leaders after saying united Ireland 'would be a great thing'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Arrest after cocaine disguised as lollipops discovered at Dublin Airport 

By: Gerard Donaghy