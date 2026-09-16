Arrest after gun and ammunition seized in Lucan 

GARDAí have made an arrest after a gun and ammunition were seized in Lucan, Co. Dublin.

The discovery was made after gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident in Balgaddy on Tuesday.

A male in his late teens has been arrested.

"Gardaí attached to the Task Force Unit of Ronanstown Garda Station and Crime South and Community Engagement in Lucan responded to reports of a public order incident in Balgaddy, Lucan, Co. Dublin on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 shortly after 7pm," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí attended the scene and discovered a firearm and ammunition located nearby.

"An adult male (aged in his late teens) was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

"The seized firearm is now subject to technical analysis."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

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