‘I’ve had to relearn everything’: Young quadruple amputee issues sepsis warning

A SEPSIS survivor has warned people to be aware of the signs of the infection as a five-year strategy to tackle the condition was launched in Ireland.

Dubliner Sophie Lanigan contracted sepsis from a bacterial infection in December 2022.

Within 24 hours her condition deteriorated and she was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Dublin’s Temple Street, where she was given blood transfusions and put on a ventilator.

The medication that was needed to save her life caused a lack of blood supply to her hands and feet, and as a result her four limbs had to be amputated in January 2023.

“I’ve had to relearn everything: writing, using my phone, brushing my hair,” Sophie said this week as the HSE launched its new strategy, Action on Sepsis 2026-2030.

“All the everyday things that you don’t think about,” she explained.

“It’s been hard, but I’ve learned a lot, and with the support of my family and friends, I’ve learned to adapt.”

The 16-year-old shared her story at the launch of the HSE’s strategy, which will focus on key areas including sepsis prevention, improvements in support for survivors and improving treatment, knowledge, research and governance.

“I visited Dáil Éireann recently to help raise awareness of sepsis and will continue to do so,” she said.

“Everybody should be aware of the signs and symptoms of sepsis.”

In 2025 there were almost twelve thousand cases of sepsis and septic shock recorded in Irish hospitals.

The death rate in sepsis cases for that same year was 21.2 per cent.

“Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication that can hide behind any infection,” a HSE spokesperson explained.

“It can affect anyone of any age and can lead to rapid deterioration in health.”

They added: “Sepsis is treatable if it is identified and treated early. But without quick treatment, sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure and death.”

Health Minster Jennifer Carroll MacNeill claims the infection is “one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare in Ireland, and across the world”.

She added that the new HSE strategy will "raise vital awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis both within the healthcare profession, and among the general public”.

Michael O’ Dwyer, Clinical Lead on the HSE Sepsis Programme, said the condition is “an ever-evolving challenge in terms of recognition and treatment”.

“Everybody has a role to play in combating sepsis and ensuring people are equipped to recognise the signs and symptoms, and when sepsis occurs, healthcare is the best it can be in terms of interventions and supports, both short and long term,” he explained.

“We thank Sophie for sharing her journey with us and for all her work on raising awareness of sepsis,” he added.

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