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Una Healy and Samantha Mumba set to tour UK in ABBA supergroup
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Una Healy and Samantha Mumba set to tour UK in ABBA supergroup

IRISH singers Una Healy and Samantha Mumba have been announced as part of a pop-star supergroup which is set to tour the UK next year.

The pair will join Blue’s Duncan James and Antony Costa in All Stars – The Music of Abba.

Between them the four singers will perform some of the iconic Swedish band’s greatest hits in a show that will tour across the country from February to April.

Una Healy wil perform in the Abba supergroup

It marks the first time that Tipperary native Healy, a former member of The Saturdays, Dubliner Mumba, and British-born James and Costa have performed together as a group on stage.

“Collectively, the pop supergroup have sold more than 30 million records worldwide, achieved four UK No.1 singles, three UK No.1 albums, recorded more than 29 UK Top 10 hits, won Brit Awards, earned numerous platinum-selling albums and performed to millions of fans across the globe,” a spokesperson for promoters Sisco Entertainment said as the tour was announced.

Dublin-born singer Samantha Mumba is also in the line-up

“Backed by an exceptional live band, the ultimate feel-good concert experience features hit after hit, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Super Trouper, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Take A Chance on Me, SOS, The Winner Takes It All and many more,” they added.

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See More: ABBA, Antony Costa, Blue, Duncan James, Samantha Mumba, Una Healy

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