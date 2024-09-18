Deceased, retired and serving officers receive An Garda Síochána’s highest award

EIGHT historic medals honouring bravery and heroism among Ireland’s police force have been issued this month.

An emotional ceremony was held to mark the occasion, which saw the prestigious Walter Scott Medal bestowed upon some of the most impressive officers who have represented the force – both historically and in modern times.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris led the ceremony, which was attended by Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

It saw two gold medals and one bronze medal awarded posthumously, while the remaining silver medal and four bronze medals were presented to a mixture of retired and serving officers at the event held at Walter Scott House in Dublin.

In 1924 Colonel Walter Scott donated a $1,000 gold bond, in perpetuity, to An Garda Síochána to endow a bravery medal, the Walter Scott Medal, annually, and included the dies from which all Scott medals would be struck.

The Scott Medal is the highest award that can be bestowed by the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and is awarded for ‘most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty’.

The Walter Scott Medal recipients:

Gold Scott Medal: Superintendent John Curtin (posthumously)

On March 21, 1931, Superintendent John Curtin was on-duty conducting a late-night inspection of Golden Garda Station in Co. Tipperary.

Despite being threatened by way of letter in November 1930, Superintendent Curtin carried out his duty diligently at a time of great uncertainty.

In the days prior to his death, Superintendent Curtin brought a number of suspects before the Circuit Court in Clonmel in relation to paramilitary activity.

On the night in question, Superintendent Curtin returned to his house late and the gates to his house had been closed which was unusual.

Superintendent Curtin was ambushed by armed gunmen who shot him a number of times, fatally wounding him.

Superintendent Curtin was unarmed at the time.

He died that same night without regaining consciousness.

Gold Scott Medal: Detective Sergeant Denis O’Brien (posthumously)

On September 9, 1942, Detective Sergeant Denis O’Brien left his family home at Rathfarnham and got into his private car.

As he drove down his driveway, three IRA men armed with Thompson sub-machine guns ambushed him.

Two gunmen fired on him causing him to abandon his transport and move towards the gate of his home.

Despite being confronted by gunmen who had the advantage of cover, planning, superior firepower and superior numbers, Detective Sergeant O’Brien drew his firearm and discharged a number of shots.

As Detective Sergeant O’Brien attempted to escape the ambush a fourth gunman further ambushed him.

Detective Sergeant O’Brien was fatally wounded by a shot to the head.

One gunman was subsequently arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.

Silver Scott Medal: Garda Timothy McSweeney

On March 24, 2022, Garda Timothy McSweeney, responded to a call at a house in Douglas Co. Cork, where there was a domestic incident taking place and the injured party was in fear for her safety and that of her children.

Garda McSweeney entered the house and spoke with a man who was intoxicated and in an agitated state.

The man grabbed a large knife from a kitchen drawer and threatened Garda McSweeney with it.

To protect himself and those in the house, Garda McSweeney instinctively grabbed his wrist to disarm him.

A violent struggle ensued where Garda McSweeney suffered knife wounds to his arms and an injury to his knee and back when he was dragged to the floor.

The man continued to resist and made threats to kill Garda McSweeney, who, despite his injuries, continued to struggle with him until he managed to get him to the ground and restrain him.

Bronze Scott Medal: Garda Morgan Lahiffe (posthumously)

On August 20, 1971, Garda Morgan Lahiffe accompanied by Garda Gerry O’Sullivan responded to the call that three armed raiders had entered the Five Star Supermarket in Togher, Co. Cork

On entering the supermarket, a masked raider ran towards the officers pointing his gun at them while ordering them to get out of the shop.

They refused to leave the shop, then a second armed raider came from an office to the left of the Gardaí and ordered them to leave and they were forced to retreat.

The raiders left the shop and threatened both officers again at gunpoint before driving off in a car which Garda Lahiffe and Garda O’Sullivan pursued.

When Garda O’Sullivan got out of the car at a phone box to alert headquarters and request assistance, Garda Lahiffe followed the raiders to the College Road area where he was joined by other Garda members, in a marked patrol car.

Garda Lahiffe provided details to these members who took up the search for the men, one of whom had attempted to escape on foot. Subsequently both raiders were caught.

Bronze Scott Medal: Sergeant Niamh Connaughton and Detective Garda Warren Farrell

On March 27, 2013, Garda Niamh Connaughton and Garda Warren Farrell, were on patrol in a marked patrol van.

They saw two men run into the Carry Out off licence in Clondalkin, Dublin, with their hoods up and their faces concealed.

The officers stopped their patrol van outside the off licence, where they could see a robbery was taking place.

One man was trying to prise the till open with a screwdriver while the other was threatening a female staff member at gunpoint.

When the officers entered the off licence, the men jumped back over the counter and ran towards the door.

Both Gardaí remained at the entrance to the shop to prevent them from leaving.

The man with a gun pointed it at both Gardaí.

Both men ran towards them in their attempt to escape and a struggle ensued.

Garda Farrell attempted to apprehend the male armed with the screwdriver while Garda Connaughton used pepper spray on the man with the gun, who had grabbed hold of a customer and was using him as a shield.

Garda Connaughton was violently assaulted when attempting to apprehend this man, but the officers eventually disarmed and arrested him.

His accomplice, who had managed to escape, was later arrested.

Bronze Scott Medal: Inspector Joseph Finnegan and Sergeant Kieran Flynn

On October 25, 1997, near Lady’s Bay, in Belderrig, Co. Mayo, a group of people became trapped within a sea cave.

The services of the Garda Underwater Unit were sought to assist with the rescue, which was extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions, sea current conditions, wave surges through the length of the sea cave and the fact that it was nighttime.

An initial rescue conducted by the Unit, which included Garda Joseph Finnegan and Garda Kieran Flynn, successfully rescued three survivors from the cave.

A daylight operation was then launched to recover the bodies of two men who had not survived.

Conditions inside the cave had deteriorated with 15 and 20 foot waves crashing into the cave.

In full knowledge of the dangerous conditions, Garda Finnegan and Garda Flynn entered the water with a tow rope and large floating fenders.

Proceeding with great difficulty, they reached the back of the cave at which point they were both washed up on the rocks by heavy waves.

On the rocks at the back of the cave, the officers located the bodies of the two deceased men, which they secured using tow rope and buoyed using floating fenders.

The officers successfully guided the bodies out through the breaking surf to the water’s edge.

Their difficult and dangerous operation took almost 90minutes to complete and called for seamanship, co-ordination and bravery of the highest order from those involved in treacherous conditions.