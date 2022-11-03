These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish

THERE ARE few sweeter things in life than a freshly baked cookie and there are few things more Irish than a glass of Baileys.
So when the Irish Post found out someone had found a way of combining those two elements in one delicious dessert treat, there was little choice but to dig in.
The results are stupendous, to say the least, with these Baileys chocolate chip cookies proving a sweet, soft and gorgeously gooey way to brighten up any day.
This particular recipe comes from Hint of Helen and is seriously easy to follow.
Here is everything you need and everything you need to know.
What you will need:
- 140g butter, softened
- 100g light brown soft sugar
- 130g caster sugar
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 70ml Baileys Irish Cream
- 265g self-raising flour
- 200g chocolate chunks
How to make it:
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Cream together the butter, brown sugar and caster sugar.
- Lightly beat the egg in a separate cup, then pour into the sugar and butter mixture - lightly stir to combine.
- Pour in the baileys - lightly stir to combine.
- Add the self-raising flour and stir until the flour is completely mixed in.
- Add the chocolate chunks and stir until evenly distributed.
- Line an oven tray with parchment paper (or lightly greased tin-foil).
- Take a large tbsp amount of dough and place on the baking tray - repeat until you have 6 pieces on the tray
- Place in the oven and cook for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.
- Repeat until you have cooked the whole batch of cookies.