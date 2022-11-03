These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish

THERE ARE few sweeter things in life than a freshly baked cookie and there are few things more Irish than a glass of Baileys.

So when the Irish Post found out someone had found a way of combining those two elements in one delicious dessert treat, there was little choice but to dig in.

The results are stupendous, to say the least, with these Baileys chocolate chip cookies proving a sweet, soft and gorgeously gooey way to brighten up any day.

This particular recipe comes from Hint of Helen and is seriously easy to follow.

Here is everything you need and everything you need to know.

What you will need:

140g butter, softened

100g light brown soft sugar

130g caster sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

70ml Baileys Irish Cream

265g self-raising flour

200g chocolate chunks

How to make it: