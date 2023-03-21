Delivery driver run over by his own van in violent robbery
News

POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating an attack on a delivery driver which saw his vehicle robbed and then used to run him over.

PSNI officers are investigating the robbery in Craigavon, Co. Armagh yesterday evening, which saw a man knocked down by his own van.

The victim delivered a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court at around 6.45pm and was then struck on the back of the head while he walked back to his white Ford Transit,” the PSNI confirmed.

“He fell to the ground and his attacker then stole the van and made off, striking the victim as he got to his feet,” they state.

“The victim has sustained some injuries which will require hospital treatment,” they add.

The suspect is described as being a man in his 40s, with black hair and beard, who was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

“Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area. Please call 101, quoting reference 1915 of 20/03/23,” the PSNI state.

“Alternatively, information can be provided using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

