'Derry Girls' broadcaster responds to complaints over show “needing subtitles”
News

'Derry Girls' broadcaster responds to complaints over show “needing subtitles”

CHANNEL 4 teamed up with the stars of Derry Girls to offer the perfect response to anyone suggesting the cast “need subtitles”.

The sitcom, centred around a group of schoolgirls growing up in Derry in the 1990s during the time of ‘The Troubles’, has proven to be nothing short of a global phenomenon.

Already hugely popular with audiences in the UK and Ireland, Derry Girls has continued to garner fans and rave reviews from all corners of the world since arriving on Netflix.

Even so, the show has not been without its critics – especially when it comes to those Northern Irish accents.

It’s seen many Netflix users resort to turning on the subtitles in order to understand what is going on.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the original broadcaster behind Derry Girls has stuck two fingers up to the naysayers in a new video poking fun at some of the complaints it receives over its various shows.

The video starts with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson kissing a man before breaking away to say to the camera: “I’m not homophobic, but do we have to have gay kissing at dinner time?” before taking a massive bite out of a chicken leg.

Later the Derry Girls turn up with Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin on the show, telling the camera: “Those girls need subtitles.”

Clare (Nicola Coughlan) scoffs at the suggestion while Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) goes one better, getting up, annoyed, to kick away the subtitle.

The perfect response, the video ends with the simple message: “Channel 4 was set up to be different. Complaints welcome.”

Advertisement

See More: Derry Girls, Television

Related

Derry Girls GAA-style jerseys are here-- and we want all of them
News 4 days ago

Derry Girls GAA-style jerseys are here-- and we want all of them

By: Rachael O'Connor

Derry Girls is teaching Netflix users all about Ireland’s love of the ‘Rock the Boat’ dance
News 6 days ago

Derry Girls is teaching Netflix users all about Ireland’s love of the ‘Rock the Boat’ dance

By: Jack Beresford

Derry Girls creator reveals the show’s biggest influences and fans could be in for a surprise
News 2 weeks ago

Derry Girls creator reveals the show’s biggest influences and fans could be in for a surprise

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness
News 59 minutes ago

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship
News 1 hour ago

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

By: Harry Brent

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News 3 hours ago

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

By: Jack Beresford

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'
News 4 hours ago

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'

By: Jack Beresford