'Derry Girls' broadcaster responds to complaints over show “needing subtitles”

CHANNEL 4 teamed up with the stars of Derry Girls to offer the perfect response to anyone suggesting the cast “need subtitles”.

The sitcom, centred around a group of schoolgirls growing up in Derry in the 1990s during the time of ‘The Troubles’, has proven to be nothing short of a global phenomenon.

Already hugely popular with audiences in the UK and Ireland, Derry Girls has continued to garner fans and rave reviews from all corners of the world since arriving on Netflix.

Even so, the show has not been without its critics – especially when it comes to those Northern Irish accents.

It’s seen many Netflix users resort to turning on the subtitles in order to understand what is going on.

Thankfully, the original broadcaster behind Derry Girls has stuck two fingers up to the naysayers in a new video poking fun at some of the complaints it receives over its various shows.

Channel 4 was set up to be different

Complaints welcome pic.twitter.com/pizkSaYrCF — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 20, 2019

The video starts with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson kissing a man before breaking away to say to the camera: “I’m not homophobic, but do we have to have gay kissing at dinner time?” before taking a massive bite out of a chicken leg.

Later the Derry Girls turn up with Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin on the show, telling the camera: “Those girls need subtitles.”

Clare (Nicola Coughlan) scoffs at the suggestion while Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) goes one better, getting up, annoyed, to kick away the subtitle.

The perfect response, the video ends with the simple message: “Channel 4 was set up to be different. Complaints welcome.”