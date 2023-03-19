Derry Girls 'half-load' teaser exhibition opens in city ahead of full summer experience

FANS of hit TV show Derry Girls can get a taste of what to expect from a forthcoming exhibition after a taster display opened in the city this week.

Half-load may go against everything Mary Quinn stands for, but this exciting preview is merely a curtain-raiser ahead of a full exhibition due to open in the Tower Museum in July.

Featuring props and costumes from the Channel 4 show, the teaser exhibition opened at the Visit Derry building on Thursday and is on display until June 23.

'Derry Girls journey'

Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy said the exhibition was welcome news for fans of the show like herself, which aired its final episode in May 2022.

"Like everyone who's a fan of the show, I've been missing the antics of Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James since Derry Girls ended," she said.

"The show has become such an important vehicle for promoting Derry, which has taken on a momentum all of its own, thanks to the wonderful vision and insight of Lisa McGee.

"It's really important that we build on that new awareness, and continue to connect with fans of the series who want to continue their Derry Girls journey and see for themselves what makes this part of the world so special.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the final exhibition when it all comes together in July."

What a treat today to view some of the iconic pieces from the #DerryGirls set which are on show in Visit Derry. The items which include costumes, electoral cards & Erin’s famous diary, will be part of a wider exhibition set to open in the Tower Museum in July - I just can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/z5Kl7cLCXP — Mayor Derry Strabane (@mayordcsdc) March 16, 2023

As well as giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the full experience, the taster display will also be an opportunity for visitors to provide feedback to help shape the final exhibition.

"Derry Girls has provided an incredible opportunity to raise the profile of the destination and inspire visits from audiences around the world," said Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive of Visit Derry.

“We regularly undertake promotions in international markets and are encouraged to see there is fantastic awareness of Derry Girls with a huge fan base all around the globe.

“From speaking to locals and visitors daily at our Visitor Information Centre, we know there is strong demand to enjoy the Derry Girls inspired tours and experiences on offer here.

“Fans already visit to walk the same streets as the characters, devour Derry Girls-themed afternoon teas and take selfies at the UV Arts Derry Girls mural on Orchard Street.

The new Derry Girls pilot experience opening this summer will undoubtedly bolster the existing Derry Girls tourism experiences on offer and allow us to further connect with fans of the show as they immerse themselves in the world of Derry Girls.

"Ahead of the pilot opening, we are excited to host the taster display which gives a glimpse of some of the original props from the show and we look forward to engaging with fans to see what they hope to see in the exhibition."

Experience trail

The final exhibition will use technology to provide an interactive, immersive and user-friendly visitor experience.

Negotiations are underway with producers Hat Trick to secure a selection of key items from the show such as set dressings, furniture and original props.

Visit Derry has also carried out extensive engagement with local businesses to help create a 'Derry Girls Experience' trail that will be part of a wider visitor experience this summer.

The exhibition will work alongside other assets such as the Derry Girls mural, filming location tours and Derry Girls afternoon tea experiences.