Derry Girls star Toto the dog dies following short illness

LISA MCGEE has led the tributes to Slipper, aka Toto the dog, after the beloved Derry Girls star passed away following a short illness.

The news of Slipper’s death was confirmed by his own, Andrea Cowan.

In a short statement, Cowan said: "Today I lost my best friend Slipper, my one in a million, where I went he would always follow, my old faithful.

"I have wonderful memories with him and I’m so lucky to always be able to see him in his element in Derry Girls.

"Everyone says that he was lucky to have me in his life, but it’s truly the other way round, I was the one who was blessed with his sweet presence. Sleep tight my darling boy, you will be always be in my heart."

A popular presence on the hit sitcom, Toto’s most notable moment on Derry Girls came when he casually cocked his leg on a statue of the Virgin Mary in one classic scene.

Two years ago, Cowan discovered Slipper had a tumour.

Though it was removed, last month she was informed that the cancer had returned and was terminal.

Slipper was given palliative care before passing away on Tuesday.

Cowan said: "He had had surgery to have a tumour removed in 2019 but this May when he was having his teeth cleaned, the vet found a melanoma in his jaw.

"He did his best to keep going but he was very old and very ill. We had him in our lives for 15 wonderful years and we will miss him very much.

"I still have his full brother and another terrier but I’m truly lost without Slipper. He was very tactile and loving."

Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee was among those to pay their respects to the talented canine performer.

She tweeted: "Sad to hear that wee Slipper aka Toto passed away. You were a Derry Girl in dog form. Rest in Peace."

Sad to hear that wee Slipper aka Toto passed away. You were a Derry Girl in dog form. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/hUUbGoaxwR — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) June 29, 2021

Slipper played Toto, a dog belonging to Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s Erin Quinn, on the show.

He featured prominently in the third episode of the first series, where the Erin becomes convinced, he is a reincarnation of her pet terrier who was thought to have died after being hit by a car.

The girls end up chasing Toto to a local church, where he ends up lifting his leg on a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Mistaking his pee for tears, the girls determine Toto has been reborn.