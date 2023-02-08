Derry man jailed for 'violent attack' on woman
News

A MAN from Derry has today been jailed for a ‘violent attack’ on a woman.

Diarmaid Anderson, 33, from the Magherafelt area was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court for a number of offences including wounding, aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, common assault and criminal damage.

He will serve two years in custody and two years on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Colin Neil said Anderson's victim suffered 'multiple serious injuries'.

"Diarmaid Anderson was intent on seriously harming his victim and this violent attack left the woman with multiple serious injuries," said DI Neil.

"Domestic abuse has no place in our society and we as a Police Service continue to robustly investigate all reports and do everything we can to ensure perpetrators like Anderson are brought to justice.

"If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or know someone who is, speak out to stop it.

"We know it is difficult to take that first brave step in coming forward but you don't have to suffer in silence.

"It is not your fault and we are here to help you.

"Report to Police us by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999.

"If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police."

Anderson will be subject to a Violent Offences Prevention Order (VOPO) and a restraining order with regards to the victim.

