Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Derry

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a hit-and-run collision in Derry.

Two cars were involved in the incident which happened at around 3pm on June 17.

“A report was received shortly after 3pm of a collision in the Rugby Avenue area of the town,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It’s understood a small vehicle collided into the back of a White Kia Sorento vehicle, travelling in the same direction, before the driver responsible for the crash drove off from the scene,” they explained.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but this would appear to have been done deliberately.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to locate the outstanding driver at this time and we would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured of the collision, and call us on 101 with any information,” they state.

“The reference number is 1069 17/06/25.”