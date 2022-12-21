Detectives continuing to investigate death of Natalie McNally in Lurgan

DETECTIVES FROM the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Lurgan.

32-year-old Natalie McNally was pronounced dead at Silverwood Green just after 10pm on Monday night.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail on Tuesday pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said:

"Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32 year old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”

"A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries."

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) councillor for Lurgan, Ciaran Toman, went to school with Ms McNally and said the community in Silverwood was shocked by what had happened.

In a post on social media he said: "I remember her to be the most pleasant young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her.

"This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased and my thoughts with them at this time."

Matthew Beaumont, who ran as an Alliance candidate at the last Stormont election, also knew her.

"Natalie was one of the best people I had the honour of know in this country," he said in a post online.

"She was one of the first friends I made here and was so helpful and supportive of me moving into politics and helping people.