'Devastating and heartbreaking' – Mother and daughter stabbed to death in West Midlands as police hunt male suspect
News

POLICE are hunting a male suspect after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death near Birmingham this morning.

The pair, aged 22 and 49, were found with stab wounds at a house on Northdown Road in Solihull shortly after 12.30am and declared dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a suspect – understood to be known to the victims – had been identified and they were "making urgent attempts to arrest him".

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and said there would be a "visible presence" over the coming days to "provide community reassurance".

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "What has happened this morning is truly devastating and heartbreaking.

"Our thoughts go out to the two victims' family and friends at this traumatic time".

She added: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation but we believe the offender is known to the victims.

"We are appealing to him come forward as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 999.

See More: Double Murder, Solihull, Stabbing, West Midlands Police

