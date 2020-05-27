'Dial-a-pint' delivery service where you can rent your own barman launches in Galway
News

ANYONE FEELING thirsty?

Galway has just gotten its own version of the newly popular pint delivery service, as iconic city pub Monroe's has launched the aptly named 'Dial-a-pint'.

As you might have guessed from the name, the Monroe's Dial-a-pint allows you to get freshly poured pints delivered straight to your door-- but there's a bit more to it than that.

DIAL-A-PINT (Monroe's Galway)
Advertisement

Rather than just dropping the pints and going, the pintman van (Yes, that's what it's called) will stay with you for between 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how many pints you've ordered, and the bartender will serve you as if you're in a pub.

There's a minimum order of ten pints-- no messing around here!-- with a choice of either Guinness or Heineken, so the cider lovers will still be drinking cans for now.

Each pint is €6, with free delivery and a free barman included in the deal, which is not too shabby-- and the owners have tested a few pints and  confirmed they taste absolutely class.

Image may contain: indoor The pintman van is good to go (Image: Monroe's Galway / Facebook)

The service has gotten the go-ahead from Gardaí, and as of 1pm today the Pintman Van is delivering fresh pints to the people of Galway-- as long as they live within the 5km radius of the pub, that is.

If you're lucky enough to live in beautiful Galway city and you're feeling thirsty, you can give Monroe's a buzz on 091 583 397 to book a time slot.

Advertisement

The bar is also doing takeaway coffee, pints and delivering food-- you can find out more here.

 

 

See More: Dial A Pint, Galway, Monroe's, Pintman Van

