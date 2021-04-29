CALLING ALL Disney fans in Ireland!

This is your chance to appear in a new film from the iconic studio behind such fairytale-led classics as Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

Disenchanted is the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, which starred Grey’s Anatomy heartthrob Patrick Dempsey alongside Amy Adams, then a rising star in Hollywood.

Adams starred as Giselle, a Disney-eseque princess who ends up as something of a fish-out-of-water after being transported from the comfort of her animated fairytale kingdom of Andalasia to the rough and tumble of real-life New York.

Fortunately, she ends up being taken under the wing of Robert (Dempsey), who soon finds himself developing romantic feelings for his new charge.

Advertisement

Hilarity and hijinks ensue with the pair - SPOILER ALERT - ultimately living happily ever after...or so we thought.

Now, some 14 years on, fans are getting a sequel few, if anyone, could have ever predicted would happen following years of delays.

Not only that, but both Adams and Dempsey are returning to reprise their roles along with co-stars James Marsden and Idina Menzel.

The plot of Disenchanted sees as increasingly bored Giselle accidentally trigger the same chain reaction of events that saw the real world blend with Andalasia.

Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have also signed on to star in Disenchanted which will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

Even better still, it's being filmed in Ireland and they are currently on the lookout for background artists to appear in the movie.

Advertisement

The paid roles are being advertised on MovieExtras.ie.

A posting on the site reads: “Clocktower Productions is seeking roles for the motion picture project entitled ‘Disenchanted,’ a new feature-length motion picture project to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, filming in Dublin, Ireland between May and August 2021. Clocktower is committed to diverse, inclusive casting.

“Submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.”

Filming is due to begin in Dublin at some point between May and August. The production will also head to the village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Anyone interested in featuring in the film must fill out a form detailing their measurements and submit photos.

They must also be available for full days of filming and very early starts.