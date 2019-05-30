Irish priest backs US President Donald Trump to one day 'ascend to heaven'
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is going to heaven.

Not right now, of course, but some day.

That’s the verdict of Irish priest Joe Haugh ahead of President Trump’s visit to Ireland.

Haugh is the local parish priest of Doonbeg, the home of Donald Trump’s five-star hotel and golf course complex, and he has nothing but good things to say about 'The Donald'.

To his way of thinking, Trump’s impact on the local region is not only worthy of praise but a place in heaven too.

And he has a clear message for anyone planning to visit Doonbeg to protest President Trump’s visit to the club: “Leave us alone”.

The Irish Priest has nothing but respect for Trump and his golf resort, which is a pillar of the local economy, employing some 305 staff in the region.

“Anyone that does that for any place is worth respect,” he told The Clare Echo [via RT.com].

Haugh was keen to highlight the fact local restaurants are already fully booked for the President’s visit, which is set to provide a major boost to the coffers.

To his way of thinking, Trump’s “love of his neighbour” is more than enough in itself to grant him a place in heaven when he passes into the next life.

Not only that, but he would be “most welcome” beyond the pearly gates.

