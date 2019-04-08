Donegal residents rocked by 2.4 magnitude earthquake
COUNTY DONEGAL residents were rocked by earthquake tremors over the weekend after a small quake struck Donegal Bay.

The quake took place in the region of the bay between Slieve League and Mullaghmore.

Tremors were reported by residents in the areas surrounding Termon, Ardara and Donegal Town.

People in Kilcar and Ballyshannon also reported feeling some movement.

The magnitude 2.4 tremor was confirmed by the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

It was recorded around 11.58pm local time on Sunday, April 7th.

The event was picked up on on special equipment at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar.

Despite the understandable shock among local residents, the INSN has called for calm.

"Events of this nature are not uncommon in the region,” a statement said.

Anyone who may have felt the earthquake is being encouraged to fill in an online questionnaire detailing their experience of the event.

This information will help the INSN get a clearer picture of what took place.

It’s not the first time Donegal has been rocked by tremors of this kind.

The region was hit with another minor earthquake back in on August 2nd 2017.

That quake measured 1.5 on the Richter scale and was reported by hundreds of residents in the Milford and Kilamacrennon areas of Donegal in the early hours of the morning.

See More: Co Donegal, Donegal, Earthquake

