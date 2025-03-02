Donegal under 'cloud of loss and sadness' after teen and young man die in road traffic collision

TWO young people have died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal in which a car stuck a house.

A male teenager and a man in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision in Baltoney, Gortahork on Friday night.

They have been named locally as Shaun McClafferty and Jamie Diver.

Two passengers — a male in his teens and a man in his 20s — remain in a serious condition in hospital.

"Donegal is under a dark and heavy cloud of loss and sadness with the news of the loss of two young lives in a tragic car accident in Gortahork," said Fianna Fáil TD Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher.

A statement from gardaí said the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Friday when a vehicle crashed into the gable wall of a house.

"The driver of the vehicle, a male in his teens, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene," read the statement,

"A rear seat passenger, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

"The male front seat passenger, aged in his 20s and the male rear seat passenger, aged in his teens, were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital and both remain in a serious condition."

It is understood that one of the injured was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

'Every parent's dread'

In his statement on social media, Mr Gallagher added that the community would support those affected by the tragedy.

"Our prayers are with those that have lost their lives and with the two injured that are currently in hospital care," said the TD for Donegal.

"We hold in our thoughts and prayers the families and young friends of all those involved it this accident.

"The days ahead will be difficult and painful but we stand in solidarity with you all.

"The loss of life in road accidents is every parent's dread and no words can give explanation to that nor will they ease the pain of loss due to this accident.

"As a people we will support you all with our prayers and thoughts in the days and weeks ahead.

"You are not alone; we all feel the loss of life of our young people and feel your sadness at this time.

"I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services and all those that attended the scene last night in Gortahork."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin counterpart Pearse Doherty posted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the two young men who lost their lives and the two that were injured, their families, friends and the emergency services.

"A cloud of sadness hangs over our community once again."

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the townland of Baltoney between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.