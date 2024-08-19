Doug Beattie resigns as Ulster Unionist Party leader

DOUG Beattie has resigned as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)

In a statement he cited “irreconcilable differences” and the “inability to influence and shape the party going forward” as the reasoning behind the decision.

He said: “Leading the Ulster Unionist Party has been a huge honour. I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster.

“Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.

“The party will now re-establish its Parliamentary Party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard.

“These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.

It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

“It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader.”

The UUP will immediately begin the process of selecting a new leader.