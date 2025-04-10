Driver doing 134kmh in 100kph zone among hundreds caught speeding across Ireland
Driver doing 134kmh in 100kph zone among hundreds caught speeding across Ireland

A DRIVER who was clocked doing 134kph in a 100kph zone in Westmeath is among hundreds of people who were caught speeding across Ireland yesterday.

April 9 marked Ireland’s second National Slow Down Day of 2025, a national speed enforcement operation conducted by An Garda Síochána, in partnership with Ireland’s Road Safety Authority (RSA.

Over the course of the 24-hour operation, which ran from midnight on April 8 until to 23.59 on April 9, hundreds of drivers were caught speeding across the country.

The final numbers have yet to be confirmed, but at the halfway point the police force had detected 350 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

They included a drvier travelling at 113kmh in a 100kmh zone on the N15 in Drumnagahan, Co. Donegal and a driver doing 112kmh in a 100kmh Zone on the N10 in Templemartin, Co. Kilkenny.

In Co. Meath at driver was spotted travelling at 86kmh in a 60kmh zone on the R147 in Dunboyne, while on the N4 Mullingar in Co. Westmeath a driver was recorded travelling at 134kmh in a 100kmh zone.

“An Garda Síochána conducts a number of high profile National #SlowDown Days every year,” a spokesperson for the force said in a statement.

“The aim of National #SlowDown Days is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.”

