Car crashes through the front of a Centra store in Dublin

SHOPPERS had a lucky escape when a car ploughed through the front of a Centra store in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 9pm on November 23.

Remarkably no one was injured when a white hatchback car crashed through the front of the building on Dame Street.

However extensive damage was caused to the entrance to the shop, as well as its façade and windows.

In a statement gardaí confirmed they were called to the scene following the collision.

"A single vehicle collided with the shopfront of a business premises at approximately 9pm,” the police force confirmed.

“No serious injuries have been reported at this time,” they added.