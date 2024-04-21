Driver who crashed into multiple cars after consuming seven pints and five tequila shots jailed

A MAN who drove away from a pub after consuming seven pints of lager and five shots of tequila has been jailed.

Joseph Deardon was sentenced to two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.

The 27-year-old, of Hathaway Drive in Bolton, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on April 19.

The court heard that Deardon entered the Nook and Cranny pub on Darwen Road in Bolton on August 13, 2021 at around 6.30pm.

In the space of nearly four hours he consumed seven pints of lager and five shots of tequila and then left the pub, got back into his company-owned van and drove away.

Driving at speed, and on the wrong side of the road, he crashed into a number of parked vehicles and also collided head on into another car, which left the driver with life-changing injuries.

The collision caused Dearden to hit his own head on the windscreen of his van, causing a bullseye and a head injury to his forehead, but he still tried to flee the scene before being arrested by police.

Sergeant Antony Hannon, of GMP’s Road Policing Unit based in Eccles, said: “Dearden’s reckless actions that night left the victim, a 25-year-old man, with serious life-changing injuries.

“His behaviour on the night in trying to flee the scene after consuming alcohol all night was cowardly.”

He added: "Dearden has never shown any remorse or apologised to the victim and his disregard for the victim and his actions is callous.

“I must thank the witnesses who detained Dearden at the scene and assisted with the extensive investigation that has been carried out.

“I hope today’s sentencing will give some confidence to the family going forward.”